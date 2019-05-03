Save the date: WV Press Convention set for Aug. 2-3 at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown

Supreme Court, Brooke Brown and state officials highlight guest list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With a celebration observing the West Virginia Press Association’s 150th anniversary, the 2019 WVPA Convention offers media and guests some unique opportunities.

Highlighting the convention — set for Aug. 2-3 at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown — will be Saturday morning’s panel featuring all five Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

The panel will provide a look at ongoing changes in the court and its operation.

Another unique feature for the convention will be a question and answer session with Brooke Brown, wife of new WVU Football Coach Neal Brown. Brooke will talk about her life and goals, and answer questions about being the wife of a football coach. Neal Brown has coached at eight schools. The couple have two daughters, Adalyn and Anslee, and a son, Dax.

The 150 anniversary celebration will be serve as a theme for the event, with features on the newspaper industry, discussions on the future of the industry, a time capsule and video, photo and social media activities.

Both days of convention feature seminars on aspects of the newspaper industry. Journalists will also have an opportunity to talk with members of the West Virginia Legislature and state government.

The social calendar includes the Advertising Awards Luncheon and President’s Reception on Friday; Hall of Fame Luncheon and Editorial Awards Banquet on Saturday; and of course, the nightly hospitality room for networking and socializing.

More information and registration instructions will be available soon. Call Dalton Walker at 304-342-1011 with questions.