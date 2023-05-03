MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice to join WVDHS to present inaugural Medal of Valor awards today at noon

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The office of Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will join officials from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to present the inaugural round of Medal of Valor awards.

The following individuals will be presented with the Medal of Valor:

Patrolman Cassie Johnson

Corporal Marshall Bailey

Trooper Eric Workman

Deputy John Westfall

Sergeant Thomas E. Baker III

Firefighter John Dean Forbush

Firefighter James W. Spencer

The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board was created within the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. The purpose of the Board is to recognize and honor first responders who have “distinguished themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty in the performance of their duties to be awarded the Medal of Valor”. W.Va. Code §29-32-2. After the Board votes, the nominations are referred to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House so that each representative body can confirm the awards.

WHEN: Today, Wednesday, May, 3, 2023, at noon.

WHERE: West Virginia State Culture Center Theater

State Capitol Complex

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, WV 25305-0300

All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/Lccs92KtzLw?feature=share

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor