MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice to join WVDHS to present inaugural Medal of Valor awards today at noon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The office of Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other officials.
WHAT: Gov. Justice will join officials from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to present the inaugural round of Medal of Valor awards.
The following individuals will be presented with the Medal of Valor:
- Patrolman Cassie Johnson
- Corporal Marshall Bailey
- Trooper Eric Workman
- Deputy John Westfall
- Sergeant Thomas E. Baker III
- Firefighter John Dean Forbush
- Firefighter James W. Spencer
The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board was created within the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. The purpose of the Board is to recognize and honor first responders who have “distinguished themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty in the performance of their duties to be awarded the Medal of Valor”. W.Va. Code §29-32-2. After the Board votes, the nominations are referred to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House so that each representative body can confirm the awards.
WHEN: Today, Wednesday, May, 3, 2023, at noon.
WHERE: West Virginia State Culture Center Theater
State Capitol Complex
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Charleston, WV 25305-0300
All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/Lccs92KtzLw?feature=share
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor