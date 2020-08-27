Homebuyers: Escape to Charleston, W.Va.

Charleston, W.Va., townhouse on the market:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Looking to escape to the safety and lifestyle of West Virginia?

Consider this totally refreshed townhouse at 1813 Presidential Dr, Charleston, WV 25314. It offers four bedrooms and three full and a one half bathrooms in its 3,018 square feet — $329,000.

“This lovely and spacious townhouse has been completely painted – inside and all decks as well. Kitchen updated with new granite counters and cabinets with new door facings. It also has all new carpet.”

Built in 1998, this townhouse is one a half acre lot in the South Hills section of Charleston and is in the George Washington High School area, near the Charleston Tennis Club and just minutes from downtown or shopping.

See the listing on Zillow, and please leave a message for owner Carol Fulks at 304 345-1588 or [email protected]dassociates.com.