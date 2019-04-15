WVU Board begins process to extend President Gee’s contract

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Board of Governors began the process Friday of a state-mandated periodic evaluation of President Gordon Gee, and also set guidelines for a possible renewal of his contract beyond its June 30, 2021 expiration.

While the state mandates evaluation of presidents every three years, Board Chair William Wilmoth said, “President Gee has indicated he would be interested in extending his time with West Virginia University, and I am excited and believe it is in this institution’s best interest to explore that option.”

The board unanimously approved the establishment of a Presidential Contract Review committee to discuss the options available regarding the current contract. The Board will divide responsibilities, with Vice Chair David Alvarez leading the evaluation process and Wilmoth the contract extension consideration.

