WVU and Mylan to promote STEM skills

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University and pharmaceutical company Mylan are joining hands to develop a STEM program for the state’s schoolchildren that both demystifies those fields and exposes them to a wide range of career opportunities.

To be supported by a $5 million donation by Mylan, the 12-year partnership will also reinforce that STEM skills are fundamental for solving everyday challenges, from managing personal finance to following a recipe in the kitchen.

“Tackling these issues is an enormous undertaking that requires grit and determination,” said WVU president E. Gordon Gee. “Enabling West Virginia’s children to envision a future that may not look anything like their present or past can turn the tide in the Mountain State. Our hope is that this program will inspire our youth to stay and prosper in the state and truly move West Virginia forward.”