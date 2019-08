CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If you couldn’t attend the editorial awards banquet at West Virginia Press Association Convention in Morgantown on Aug. 2-3, you can still see the winners.

The advertising videos are embedded below. WV Press has also uploaded the awards to Facebook and YouTube channels and its award presentations to YouTube. Advertising awards presentations are featured on a different post on wvpress.org.

No. 2



No. 3



No. 4



No 5

No. 6

The Adam R. Kelly Award – The WVPA Highest Honor