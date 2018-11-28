WV Governor’s commission still hasn’t reached a decision on proposal to scrap HEPC

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee is working to convince other college presidents to agree to a proposal to scrap the state Higher Education Policy Commission and replace it with a similar agency.

Gee said a request for $10 million more from the state to fund colleges would be “dead on arrival” if it doesn’t come with a proposal for structural changes to the state’s higher education system.

“Whether we want to believe it or not, higher education in this state is in crisis. …,” Gee said.

