WV Gov. Justice meeting on roads veers into The Greenbrier controversies
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In his first news conference in Charleston in more than a month, Gov. Jim Justice donned a Highways worker’s safety vest to announce that West Virginia will spend an additional $80 million on secondary road maintenance through June 30.
“We’ve got good stuff to report; we’re moving,” Justice said of efforts to step up secondary road maintenance following myriad complaints from drivers about crumbling roads.
However, other topics dominated the 52-minute news conference, particularly as Justice answered questions about The Greenbrier resort, ranging from the U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the charity that operates the PGA Tour golf tournament at the resort, to reports that Justice threatened to close the resort in the offseason if the Greenbrier County Commission raised the county’s hotel-motel tax from 3 percent to 6 percent.
