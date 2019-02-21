WV Army National Guard uses Blackhawk to rescue stranded motorist in Ritchie County, WV

Staff report

NCWV Media

ELLENBORO — Aircrew members of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC), located in Williamstown, provided a successful aerial rescue mission via a U.S. Army HH-60 Blackhawk for a civilian trapped in his vehicle due to floodwaters at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At approximately 2 p.m., Ritchie County contacted the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Watch Center with a request to rescue the stranded motorist who was trapped on a secondary road near Ellenboro due to floodwaters.

Waters were not expected to recede within the next 24-48 hours, and local responders couldn’t reach the stranded motorist without air support.

