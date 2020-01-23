Women’s and Girls’ Day at the W.Va. Legislature activities set for Friday
W.Va. Women’s Commission to host 170 participants
CHARLESTON ,W.Va. — “Women’s & Girl’s Day at the Legislature” will kick-off at 9 a.m. Friday at the W.Va. Culture Center on the state capitol complex.
The W.Va. Women’s Commission is hosting the special event for women and girls from across the state. Highlighting the day is a lunch presentation from First Lady Cathy Justice, W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner and WVSOS Director of Elections Brittany Westfall.
A mock election featuring an opportunity for participants to talk about issues important to West Virginia women will begin at 1:00pm.
Women’s & Girls Day is an activity promoted by the West Virginia 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration. More information on the Celebration can be found at this link: https://sos.wv.gov/about/Pages/WV19Amend.aspx
The complete list of activities for the day are as follows:
8:30 a.m. – Registration
9 a.m.
- Introductions, Housekeeping Items and Outline of the Day’s Activities
- Reading of the Governor’s Proclamation
- Greetings: Senator Shelley Moore Capito Video
- Senator Joe Manchin read by his representative Brian Aluise
- Introduction of Bills, Legislative Visits and Communication Tips
9:30 a.m.
- Capitol Tours and/or Visit Legislators: Walk to the State Capitol and Through
- Security – name tags for Capitol Tours will include “CT”
9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Culture Center Museum Tours: Can walk on your own through exhibits any time during these two hours – name tags will include “CCMT”
9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
- WV Suffragette Experience with Renate Pore in Great Hall at Culture Center
10:00 a.m.
- Capitol Tours Begin
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- House Group – Upper Rotunda House Chambers for Legislative Citation Reading and then go up to House Gallery to view House in Session – “H” on name tag and then go up to House Gallery to view House in Session – “H” on name tag
10:45 – 11:30 a.m.
- Senate Group – Meet at SenateGallery for Session and Reading of Resolution – “S” on name tag
11:45 – 1:00 p.m.
- Return to the Culture Center (Lunch will begin as people begin to return)
- Speakers: First Lady Cathy Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Director of Elections Brittany Westfall
1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
- Our Voices, Our Votes Table Activities – Each table will choose a candidate and develop their platforms for an election by all attendees
2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
- Participant summaries and closing remarks