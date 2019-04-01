West Virginia’s State Science Fair gives students early exposure to multiple fields

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – William Tobin wanted to figure out the likeliness that an individual being treated with cardiac problems would be readmitted to treatment.

The issue is one close to his own heart, as his mother is a nurse at Ruby Memorial Hospital and he felt it was a concern for the region.

“Cardiac issues are a big problem in West Virginia,” said Tobin, a junior at Fairmont Senior High School. “Ruby Memorial Hospital, for example, they just built a whole new tower in which most of it was devoted to cardiac care.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian