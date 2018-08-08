Latest News:
West Virginia’s revenue growth continues

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Gov. Jim Justice celebrates record revenue numbers for fiscal year 2018 and for the month of July.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — State officials were in a celebratory mood Tuesday morning after unveiling the final end-of-year surplus numbers, including positive numbers for the first month of the new fiscal year.

Sitting in front of a banner saying “Way to go West Virginia” and sporting Hawaiian leis, Gov. Jim Justice and officials with the Department of Revenue presented the latest revenue numbers in a press conference Tuesday in the Governor’s Reception Room in Charleston.

“It is a good day,” Justice said. “What we want to do is make enough more to help all.”

