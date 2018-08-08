West Virginia’s revenue growth continues

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State officials were in a celebratory mood Tuesday morning after unveiling the final end-of-year surplus numbers, including positive numbers for the first month of the new fiscal year.

Sitting in front of a banner saying “Way to go West Virginia” and sporting Hawaiian leis, Gov. Jim Justice and officials with the Department of Revenue presented the latest revenue numbers in a press conference Tuesday in the Governor’s Reception Room in Charleston.

“It is a good day,” Justice said. “What we want to do is make enough more to help all.”

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/08/west-virginias-revenue-growth-continues/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel