West Virginians invited to submit favorite #AlmostHeaven photos

Top photos to be used in state’s new advertising campaign

Release from the office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice, in partnership with the West Virginia Tourism Office, has announced a new photo contest, inviting all West Virginians to share their favorite photos for a chance to be featured in the state’s new advertising campaign. The top photos will receive $500.

“I’ve said for years that West Virginia is the best kept secret on the East Coast, but the time has come for us to showcase all of the incredible things there are to see and do in our great state,” Gov. Justice said.

“We’ve been working on a new tourism campaign, and I must say, I’ve been shocked at the limited gallery of photos we have to work with, which is why I’m counting on you, my fellow West Virginians, to help us find these images. We’re looking for everything from scenics that highlight outdoor recreation to photos that capture the size of our monster bucks, beautiful smallmouth bass in West Virginia rivers, giant trout in one of our streams, a big spring gobbler in full strut, or a flock of fall turkeys.”

All photos will be considered for use in the Tourism Offices’ new advertising campaign. Participants are encouraged to share photos that highlight West Virginia’s vast outdoor opportunities, including hunting and fishing, as well as photos that illustrate favorite family pastimes, music, history, dining, arts, culture, and scenic beauty.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to help us show the world why we are the best-kept tourism destination in the world,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “Best of all, those whose photos are selected will win $500 and be featured in the state’s new advertising campaign.”

To enter the contest, tag your photos using the hashtag #AlmostHeaven on Twitter and Instagram. Like the Tourism Office’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/GoToWV) and add your photo to the contest post. Or, manually upload a photo for consideration on the Tourism Office website(GoToWV.com/AlmostHeavenPhotos).

The Tourism Office will own the rights to all submitted photos. The cash prize of $500 will only be given to the selected top photos.

The contest will run now through March 28, 2018. Prize winners will be announced via social media in the days following the contest.