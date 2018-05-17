West Virginia welcomes elk from Arizona

HD Media

HOLDEN, W.Va. — Fifty elk from Arizona got their official welcome to West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.

When they’re released from their holding pen in about 10 days, the Arizona animals will join 37 elk previously imported from Kentucky to form a herd of 87. Wildlife officials say most of the cow elk are pregnant, and soon should bear enough calves to push the state’s growing elk population comfortably past the 100 mark.

To comply with a U.S. Department of Agriculture directive, biologists must do one final disease check on the elk before releasing them. Those tests should be performed within a week.

