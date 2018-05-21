West Virginia water crisis settlements not yet ready for distribution
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents and businesses affected by the 2014 Kanawha Valley water crisis won’t receive settlements until a federal judge issues his final approval order and administrators finish processing the claims.
Administrators are still processing the 95,155 claim forms to check for any duplicate claims or claim forms filed without stating a value that was lost. Class members who need to correct their claims will get a letter in about two weeks, said Anthony Majestro, a lawyer for the residents.
In the meantime, lawyers are waiting for the final approval order from U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr.
