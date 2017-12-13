West Virginia University president’s Gee Mail: The Best of 2017

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With 2018 lurking around the corner, West Virginia University President Gordon Geebids farewell to the year in this look at the Best of Gee Mail: 2017 edition.

“Though I am not one to gaze longingly into the rearview mirror, it is important to reflect on the joys and successes of each passing year,” Gee said.

Keep your eyes open for more Gee Mails to come in 2018.

To view the video, go to https://youtu.be/rKyZF01Uin0

