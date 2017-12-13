West Virginia University president’s Gee Mail: The Best of 2017
WVU Today
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With 2018 lurking around the corner, West Virginia University President Gordon Geebids farewell to the year in this look at the Best of Gee Mail: 2017 edition.
“Though I am not one to gaze longingly into the rearview mirror, it is important to reflect on the joys and successes of each passing year,” Gee said.
The president started off the year of Gee Mails by getting ripped at the Student Rec Center. He then infiltrated a bus of unsuspecting passengers touring campus, celebrated WVU’s 150th birthday and surprised a few Good EGGs for their service to the University.
Keep your eyes open for more Gee Mails to come in 2018.
To view the video, go to https://youtu.be/rKyZF01Uin0.
