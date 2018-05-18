West Virginia special legislative session expected to begin Sunday
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON,W.Va. — West Virginia legislators will meet at the Capitol on Sunday for a special session that coincides with regularly scheduled interim committee meetings.
Although a special session has not been officially called by the governor and the agenda has not been released, Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said there will be about 10 bills on the menu, according to a conference call with House leadership. Most will just be cleaning up legislation passed during the regular session, which wrapped up in March.
One of the biggest bills to be voted on will be to make Senate Bill 625 retroactive. The bill, passed this year, increases the death benefit to $100,000 if an emergency services worker were to die in the line of duty. Under the current version of the bill, it would not take effect until June 10. The state wants to change the date to “from passage,” which would allow the families of two Pratt volunteer firefighters who died in the line of duty in March to benefit from the increase.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/special-legislative-session-expected-to-begin-sunday/article_21802365-e0ae-51e2-8ac1-a940cd849502.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch