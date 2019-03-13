West Virginia Ski Free Day set for March 17
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia skiers and snowboarders have the opportunity this Sunday, March 17, to ski and snowboard for free at Canaan Valley Ski Area in Tucker County, Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County. To enjoy the slopes at no cost this Sunday, skiers or snowboarders must show a proof of West Virginia residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.
All three ski resorts are offering the majority of their trail systems for skiers and snowboarders at this time, and the conditions will be good for the free day of skiing and snowboarding.
Last week, Snowshoe Mountain officials announced they are extending the season through March 31. This Sunday will be the last day of the season for Canaan Valley, while Winterplace is evaluating the conditions and weather to determine a closing date.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch