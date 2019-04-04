West Virginia returns to ‘slow spender’ list; waiting on flood mitigation dollars

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON. W.Va. — West Virginia is awaiting more than $106 million to help limit the damage from the next big flood, but the state is having issues spending the federal funding it has now.

In a statement released Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., expressed frustration over delays in releasing $106,494,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program for disaster recovery. Manchin said the holdup is with the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. He sponsored an amendment to clear the funding backlog to a disaster supplements bill to help states and territories, but that amendment was blocked.

