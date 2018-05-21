West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association, environmental group argue over study

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A trade association and an environmental group are taking opposing positions on a study about groundwater contamination and natural gas development of the Utica Sale.

The West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association said the University of Cincinnati study, slated to be published in the June issue of “Environmental Monitoring and Assessment,” is more research showing no impact on groundwater from shale gas development.

However, the sampling in the study was not enough to be accurate, said Cheryl Johncox, an organizer of the Beyond Dirty Fossil Fuels initiative in Ohio, a program of the Sierra Club. The study is “really not something to get excited about,” she said.