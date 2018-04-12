West Virginia might let counties switch standardized test from SAT to ACT
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, WVa. — West Virginia’s state schools superintendent expressed openness Wednesday to allowing counties in the future to give their public high school students the ACT instead of the SAT as their standardized test, despite the state previously picking the SAT over the ACT to become the statewide standardized test for public school juniors starting this spring.
Also at Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting, the board, in voice votes with no nays heard, hired Schools for the Deaf and the Blind interim superintendent Mark Gandolfi to that role on a permanent basis, with a $116,000 annual salary; hired School for the Blind Principal Jamie McBride-Vittorio as the combined schools’ chief academic officer, with a $97,000 annual salary; and transferred Jason Butcher, who oversaw the now-dissolving Regional Education Service Agencies in a role that had been directly under the board, into a roughly $77,300-annual-salary position in the state Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education.
The state school board oversees both the education department, whose day-to-day operations are directly under the state schools superintendent, and the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. In November, the board fired Martin Keller Jr. from the superintendent role at those Romney schools.
