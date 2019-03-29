West Virginia DMV Commissioner Reed retiring Monday

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The commissioner of the state Division of Motor Vehicles is on her way out after questions over her handling of the Motor Voter program and the rollout of automatic voter registration.

In a statement Thursday, the Department of Transportation said the DMV Commissioner Pat Reed will retire effective Monday, April 1. Newly appointed Transportation Secretary Byrd White will appoint her successor. Appointed as the commissioner by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in 2015, Reed came under fire in recent weeks due to testimony she and her staff made to various legislative committees regarding the Motor Voter program and the delayed implementation of Automatic Voter Registration.

