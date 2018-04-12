West Virginia DHHR releases NAS birth statistics by county

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can now provide neonatal abstinence syndrome birth data on a county level, DHHR officials said Wednesday.

The DHHR released county-level neonatal abstinence syndrome data for 2017 that indicated the overall incidence rate at 50.6 cases per 1,000 live births — or 5.06 percent — for West Virginia residents. The state’s highest incidence rate of NAS was 106.6 cases per 1,000 live births — or 10.6 percent — in Lincoln County, followed by Marshall County, with 102.1 cases per 1,000 live births, or 10.21 percent.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/04/dhhr-releases-nas%E2%80%88birth-statistics-by-county/

