West Virginia Capitol dome work to take longer, cost more
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work to repair the West Virginia Capitol dome is progressing, but it will take longer and be costlier than originally expected, General Services Division Director Greg Melton told the Capitol Building Commission on Wednesday.
Work began in January 2018 to repair major water damage and structural problems inside the dome, and Melton said Wednesday project engineers have discovered that the damage is more extensive than originally thought.
“We have found some issues the engineers are working with as we speak,” he said.
