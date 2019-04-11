Latest News:
West Virginia Capitol dome work to take longer, cost more

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Scaffolding continues to go up around the West Virginia Capitol dome Wednesday as a more than $13 million project to repair it and its interior dome progresses. General Services Division Director Greg Melton has told the Capitol Building Commission that, because of the extent of repairs needed, the project will take longer and cost more than expected.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work to repair the West Virginia Capitol dome is progressing, but it will take longer and be costlier than originally expected, General Services Division Director Greg Melton told the Capitol Building Commission on Wednesday.

Work began in January 2018 to repair major water damage and structural problems inside the dome, and Melton said Wednesday project engineers have discovered that the damage is more extensive than originally thought.

“We have found some issues the engineers are working with as we speak,” he said.

