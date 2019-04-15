W.Va. Gov. Justice on defense as a speaker at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice returned to his home town as the featured speaker of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday night, turning an abbreviated appearance into a campaign event and a defense of his business affairs.

Scheduled to speak late in the program, Justice took a microphone in hand, sat on a four-legged stool in front of some 550 people at the gala and, shortly after the affair got underway at 6:30 p.m., defended his business dealings, criticized Sen. Joe Manchin and warmly embraced the politics of President Donald Trump.

Justice left immediately after his speech, without paying tribute to the Carter Family Foundation, which was being recognized for its multiple contributions with the chamber’s Community Service Award.

