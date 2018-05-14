W. Va. faces statewide challenges in combating human trafficking

By RACHEL ELLIS

For The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When it comes to combating the problem of human trafficking in West Virginia, officials say there are challenges to face statewide.

Assistant US Attorney General Andy Cogar, co-chair of the West Virginia Human Trafficking Taskforce, said one of the challenges, not unique to West Virginia, is the learning curve for law enforcement in dealing with sex trafficking.

“This is the learning curve we have with law enforcement, not just with law enforcement,” he said. “It’s important with law enforcement because they are on the front lines, but it’s also a cultural learning curve that we have to go through when it comes to sex trafficking when it comes to our perceptions and our paradigms.”

