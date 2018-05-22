Latest News:
U.S. House bill passed to rename Huntington VA Medical Center after Woody Williams

The Herald-Dispatch

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams 
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo by Perry Bennett)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously Monday to pass legislation to rename the Huntington VA Medical Center for World War II Medal of Honor recipient and Cabell County resident Hershel “Woody” Williams. The resolution passed the Senate in September.

Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., introduced the bill in the House and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced it in the Senate.

Jenkins honored Williams’ life and service during debate Monday on the bill on the House floor.

