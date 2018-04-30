‘They showed it just like it is’: McDowell family featured in CNN’s ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ watches season premiere featuring Southern West Virginia

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH, W.Va. — Anticipation built up Sunday evening as Linda and Bob McKinney watched their television and waited for a special show to come on. Thanks to a guest they had over for dinner last October, millions of people were about to visit their home and get a look at McDowell County.

The reason for their anticipation was easy to understand. Television personality Anthony Bourdain and the crew of his show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” visited the McKinney home in October 2017 to shoot part of a season premiere featuring West Virginia.

The CNN show’s producers had learned about Linda McKinney’s Italian heritage and how she fed people not only with her cooking skills, but with her work at the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank in nearby Kimball, so they asked if Bourdain could visit her home and have dinner.

