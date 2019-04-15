Latest News:
The Easter Bunny on an ATV? Hatfield-McCoy riders hunt eggs hidden along trails

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) hides eggs along the Hatfield-McCoy trail on Friday for an Easter egg hunt for the ATV riders.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Jessica Nuzzo)

MONTCALM, W.Va.  — Visions of spring gardens and eager children running around in their Sunday best comes to mind when Easter egg hunts are mentioned, but last weekend helmets, roaring ATVs, flying mud and dust were part of the scene when Easter egg hunting came to Mercer County’s branch the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.

Riders coming to the Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County’s section of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail, started searching Saturday morning for large and small Easter eggs offering a variety of prizes contributed by local businesses. Last Friday Executive Director Jamie Null of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau and volunteers climbed aboard the bureau’s four-by-four at the Mud Pit ATV Resort and headed for the trail to start hiding eggs.

“When people get out in the morning, they’re already there so it’s something more they can enjoy when they’re riding,” Null said. “It gives them something different on the trail, something extra for the holiday and the arrival of spring and riding season. It’s also a way to appreciate our visitors and get local businesses involved.”

