Tentative deal reached to continue New River Train service in West Virginia
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — While negotiations continue between Amtrak and the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society, a tentative agreement has been reached to allow some service for the New River Train.
“We have worked out a tentative agreement for the fall trips for the New River Train,” said Chris Lockwood, executive director of the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society.
New River Train excursions through the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia are scheduled for October 20, 21, 27 and 28. The agreement allows the society and its New River Train service to begin selling tickets for the October trips this year.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/tentative-deal-reached-to-continue-new-river-train-service/article_14740187-1769-59cb-ab9e-012e07579bdc.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch