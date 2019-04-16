Staffing issues slowing West Virginia road repairs
By TRAVIS CRUM
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — State and local officials are seeking ways to overcome red tape in hiring workers for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, which is seeking to boost repair and maintenance of secondary roads.
Gov. Jim Justice has asked each of the department’s 10 districts to make secondary road maintenance a priority amid reported shortages of manpower and equipment necessary to tackle the work.
Officials within District 2, which includes Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties, gathered Monday at the district’s headquarters in Huntington to discuss funding, secondary roads and the Roads to Prosperity projects.
