Southern West Virginia tourism industry plans for I-77 construction

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Representatives of local hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants and other Mercer County businesses catering to tourists shared questions and ideas Tuesday for coping with a detour created by repaving work on Interstate 77.

Joshua Cline, president of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, welcomed participants at the Quality Inn off Route 460 in Bluefield. Representatives of the state Department of Highways did not attend the morning meeting.

Delegate John Shott, R-Mercer contacted the Bluefield Daily Telegraph a few hours later and said he had spoken with state Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith, who told him that there had been a miscommunication about Tuesday’s meeting. A representative of the DOH is scheduled to speak 1 p.m. today at the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce to answer questions about the I-77 detour.

