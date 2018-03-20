Social Justice Week underway at Wesleyan

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College is currently hosting the 13th annual Social Justice Week, offering several events and opportunities that focus on social justice issues.

Melissa Seabolt, a senior at WVWC and chairperson of the Social Justice Week Committee, said the six-day event is an opportunity where campus organizations and groups can host events relevant to social justice issues that they’re passionate about — from poverty to racial equality.

The events, which began Monday and will end Saturday, create solitary among the groups and are designed to allow students to “spend the week focusing on how we can better the world around us,” said Seabolt, a social justice major.

