Shale Energy Alliance touts ways to build the oil and gas industry in West Virginia

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.V.a — Area oil and gas company representatives gathered Wednesday at the Blennerhassett Hotel to learn how the Shale Energy Alliance can make a difference and make the industry grow.

Dave Caliguiri, with the Shale Energy Alliance, said the alliance is dedicated to the development of the oil and gas industry in the region.

“We are a group of committed stakeholders, this includes producers, landowners, lease holders and others,” he said. “The Shale Energy Alliance is dedicated to preserving the safe, responsible and rational development of our nation’s natural energy resources. We are committed to fostering and promoting the positive benefits of shale development and hopefully, one day, getting us closer to energy independence.”