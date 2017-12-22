Seasonal safety: Jefferson County Deputy Chief gives fire, CO tips

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

RANSON, W.Va. – In the wake of several deaths, Jefferson County officials are reminding residents of some safety practices inside the home that can prevent an emergency.

Ed Hannon, deputy chief of the Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency, presented fire safety tips Thursday, encouraging residents to stay safe this holiday season.

“Last month we had five fire-related fatalities in Jefferson County, with four of them in one month,” Hannon said. “Our goal is to try and heighten the need for fire-safety during the holidays with a few safety tips.”