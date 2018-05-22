Revenue secretary: W.Va. on track to meet projections

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a little more than one month left in the fiscal year, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy told the legislative Finance Committee that West Virginia is on track to meet revenue projections.

Hardy, speaking during legislative interim meetings, said at the end of April, the state had met 99.9 percent of the projected revenue numbers.

“(Deputy Secretary) Mark Muchow has allowed me to say that we will meet estimates by the end of June, and Mark is conservative and careful to say that. We will definitely meet estimates and keep your fingers crossed, we may exceed estimates.”

