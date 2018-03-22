Public integrity investigation unit formed in West Virginia

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLELY, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and representatives from federal and state law enforcement have announced the formation of a Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit to investigate corrupt public officials, the misuse of public funds, campaign and election law violations and suspected criminal activity.

“Maintaining public integrity is a tremendous priority for me and for the Southern District of West Virginia,” Stuart said. “Public corruption is a cancer on our system of government. If it’s not rooted out, the cancer grows. It causes the public to be cynical about the honesty of public officials and public institutions.”

The Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit includes representatives from federal and state agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division; the Inspector General’s Offices of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security; the West Virginia State Police; the West Virginia Commission on Special Investigations; and the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.

