Latest News:
By April 12, 2018 Read More →

Police records: Suspect in decapitation of local man has history of erratic behavior, violence

By SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Rural Retreat, Va., was arrested after showing up covered in blood at an Eden Valley Road residence in Lerona, and refusing to leave, according to court documents. Mills has been charges with second degree murder and is in custody at Southern Regional Jail.
(Submitted photo)

MARION, Va. — A woman accused of decapitating a Mercer County man has a history of erratic behavior, drug abuse and violence, police records show.

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Rural Retreat, Va., is charged with second-degree murder in the Easter Sunday death of Bo White, 29, of Lerona.

White was discovered beheaded at his Clover Lane home on the afternoon of April 1.

Read the entire article:  http://www.bdtonline.com/news/police-records-suspect-in-decapitation-of-local-man-has-history/article_07b0828a-3dfa-11e8-a0bb-3bb587626766.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.