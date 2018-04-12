Police records: Suspect in decapitation of local man has history of erratic behavior, violence
By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
MARION, Va. — A woman accused of decapitating a Mercer County man has a history of erratic behavior, drug abuse and violence, police records show.
Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Rural Retreat, Va., is charged with second-degree murder in the Easter Sunday death of Bo White, 29, of Lerona.
White was discovered beheaded at his Clover Lane home on the afternoon of April 1.
