Police records: Suspect in decapitation of local man has history of erratic behavior, violence

By SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

MARION, Va. — A woman accused of decapitating a Mercer County man has a history of erratic behavior, drug abuse and violence, police records show.

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Rural Retreat, Va., is charged with second-degree murder in the Easter Sunday death of Bo White, 29, of Lerona.

White was discovered beheaded at his Clover Lane home on the afternoon of April 1.

