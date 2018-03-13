Media Alert: Register now for WVU’s Academic Media Day on WV Forward Initiative

Event is Monday, March 19, in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Since West Virginia University President Gordon Gee introduced West Virginia Forward at last year’s West Virginia Chamber’s annual meeting, there has been lot said about the initiative among WVU, the State Department of Commerce and Marshall University, and ways it can help position the state for a strong future.

On Monday, March 19, WVU’s next Academic Media Day will introduce state media representatives to some of that work as well as some of the individuals leading the overall project. Several WVU researchers and faculty members are at work on a variety of projects that either directly or indirectly fit into West Virginia Forward.

“One of the most popular features of our Academic Media Days is that we provide extended breaks every couple of speakers to provide reporters time for one-on-one interviews with the experts, either to flesh out their remarks or just make connections for future stories. Naturally, it’s all on the record,” said John Bolt, Senior Executive Director, WVU University Relations/Communications, West Virginia University.

“I can guarantee that you’ll come away with more than one story, as well as contacts that will help as you cover what may be the biggest continuing story in the state, and even the nation,” Bolt said. We’ll get started at 10 a.m. in the Erickson Alumni Center and wrap up by 4 p.m. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to attend, although we do ask you to RSVP at this link so that we can have an accurate count for lunch . I hope to see you in Morgantown on March 19. Please let me know if you have any questions.”

For more information, contact John A. Bolt: JABolt@mail.wvu.edu or (304) 293-5520.