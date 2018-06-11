Media Alert: Red Cross Press Conference at 3 p.m. in Nitro, W.Va.

NITRO, W.Va. — June 11, 2018— As part of an international movement, the American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign today to recruit new blood donors – and those who have not given recently – to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays. When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B and O blood types are missing from hospital shelves, patient care could be impacted.

A news conference will be held Monday, June 11, at 3:00 p.m., to provide more detail about the campaign and reveal the results of a recent survey about the public’s perception about blood donations and patient transfusion needs.

WHAT: Missing Types news conference to announce exciting new international campaign

WHEN: June 11, 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Nitro Moose Lodge, 101 1st Ave., Nitro, WVA 25143

WHO: Erica Mani, Regional Executive Director, American Red Cross

Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President

Dave Casebolt, Mayor of Nitro

Justin Meadows, Trauma Survivor

