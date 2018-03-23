Marshall University faculty, staff members to be honored for social action
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Marshall University faculty and staff members – Layton Cottrill, Cedric Gathings, Dr. Bobby Miller and Dr. Joseph Shapiro – will be among those honored for achievements in social action in West Virginia.
The recognition will take place Saturday, March 24, at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Cottrill serves as the university’s general counsel, Gathings is the vice president of student affairs, Miller is vice dean for medical education for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Shapiro is dean of the School of Medicine.
The Charleston-Institute Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will sponsor the event, “Changing the Conversation,” to celebrate social action. The program, which is being held in commemoration of the sorority’s founders, will begin at 10 a.m. in the University Union. The luncheon also supports the chapter’s high school and college scholarship program.
