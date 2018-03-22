Lottery director: West Virginia sports betting could be ready in 90 days
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Lottery Director Alan Larrick said he’s optimistic that sports betting could be up and running at the state’s five casinos within 90 days after a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a federal law barring sports betting in most jurisdictions.
“In a perfect world, we could hopefully be up and running by late summer,” Larrick said after Wednesday’s Lottery Commission meeting.
Larrick said the Lottery is moving forward as if the high court has already given the green light for sports betting, and said the state’s five casinos are “all in” on offering sports betting, under a new law that went into effect on March 9.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/lottery-director-wv-sports-betting-could-be-ready-in-days/article_447df212-0410-5f72-a56b-ee527b2c5778.html
