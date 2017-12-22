Latest News:
Lost arctic owl moved to care at Morgantown facility

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Dr. Jesse Fallon, director of Veterinary Medicine for the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, left, listens to the heart of the snowy owl as it is held by Vince Slabe, an expert raptor trapper.
(Photo courtesy of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia)

VIENNA, W.Va. — After a week in unfamiliar territory in Wood County, a snowy owl from the Arctic Circle has been rescued to get some care for the injuries it suffered.

Julie Zickefoose, a contributing editor to “Bird Watcher’s Digest” and a freelance writer and naturalist, said the bird, which appeared to have a broken wing, has been taken into the care of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown.

Zickefoose said another snowy owl in the state was in the Morgantown area and was killed after being hit by a car.

See the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2017/12/lost-arctic-owl-moved-to-care-at-morgantown-facility/

