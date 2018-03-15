Justice taps No. 2 at Dept. of Education to head up West Virginia Ed and Arts
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed the No. 2 official in the West Virginia Department of Education as the acting secretary of the separate Department of Education and the Arts.
Deputy state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch took over Wednesday. Justice fired Gayle Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., from the position Monday.
Joe Manchin is running for re-election this year. Justice had appointed Gayle Manchin to the post back when the governor was registered as a Democrat, before Justice returned to the Republican Party.
