‘I love America. All I know is America:’ New citizens share their stories in naturalization ceremony

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For Sandebel Hanna Rhodes, Monday marked the end of a long journey to citizenship.

She was born in Syria but she and her family left when she was a baby. The Charleston event planner and mother still speaks Arabic fluently.

“For me, becoming a citizen wasn’t so much trying to lose who I was but to actually add to my life,” Rhodes said. “I love America. All I know is America. I’ve been here for almost 33 years and now, I’m finally a citizen.”

Rhodes was one of 70 people who took the oath of allegiance in Monday’s naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/i-love-america-all-i-know-is-america-new-citizens/article_7b8a26e5-6a4a-50bd-9b82-61092507a22c.html

See more from The Register-Herald