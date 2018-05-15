HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits West Virginia drug rehab facilities
By CARLEE LAMMERS
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After touring three of the area’s drug rehabilitation facilities, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said West Virginia has “excellent examples” of solutions to the nation’s opioid crisis.
Carson and Reps Alex Mooney and Evan Jenkins, both R-W.Va., toured and held a roundtable discussion at the Harmony House in Huntington, toured and visited with residents of Rea of Hope in Charleston and ended the day with a tour of Recovery Point Charleston.
Recovery Point Charleston is a 92-bed long-term program for women based on the social model of recovery. Rather than a clinical model with counselors and physicians, Recovery Point’s peer-driven social model relies on recent graduates of the program to serve as peer mentors to clients currently in the program.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/hud-secretary-ben-carson-visits-wv-drug-rehab-facilities/article_95300a2f-ae23-5fd6-94a5-2aaac12b3419.html
