By GRANT TRAYLOR

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For more than three decades, Union Pub and Grill owner Herb Stanley has kept tradition of not opening his business on Sundays.

But for the once-in-a-lifetime matchup of Marshall-West Virginia in the NCAA Basketball Tournament? Well, that’s an opportunity that Stanley just couldn’t pass up.

Stanley has been the home of Marshall sports fans for many years, and he felt it would just not be right if the biggest game in Marshall basketball history wasn’t being shown in his establishment.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/herd-and-wvu-fans-overflow-establishments-to-watch-game/article_6f6bf870-41b1-50ba-870e-da8f257e6b65.html

View a photo gallery

See more from The Herald-Dispatch