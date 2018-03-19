Latest News:
Herd and WVU fans overflow establishments to watch game

By GRANT TRAYLOR

The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall and WVU fans gather inside the Union to watch their teams fave off in the NCAA Tournament Sunday in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan FIshcher)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For more than three decades, Union Pub and Grill owner Herb Stanley has kept tradition of not opening his business on Sundays.

But for the once-in-a-lifetime matchup of Marshall-West Virginia in the NCAA Basketball Tournament? Well, that’s an opportunity that Stanley just couldn’t pass up.

Stanley has been the home of Marshall sports fans for many years, and he felt it would just not be right if the biggest game in Marshall basketball history wasn’t being shown in his establishment.

