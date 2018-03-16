Fatal overdose totals in West Virginia not yet finalized for 2017

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — While the 2017 data is not yet complete, the West Virginia Health Statistics Center’s most recent figures show a total of 872 overdose deaths so far.

The total includes overdose deaths through approximately early December 2017, but many additional deaths are expected to be ruled as overdoses.

Other media outlets have reported overdose deaths have decreased in West Virginia, as the 2016 death count was 887. But the Bureau for Public Health says it’s still too early to make that call.

