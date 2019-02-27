Latest News:
Fairmont State’s Black Student Union hosts living history to commemorate Black History Month

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Native West Virginian Katherine Johnson was among the historical figures portrayed at Fairmont State’s Black Student Union expo Tuesday, as a mathematician working with NASA.
(Times West Virginian photo by Tammy Shriver)

FAIRMONT – Black history came to the present Tuesday.

Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Frederick Douglas, Harriet Tubman, and more figureheads of the Civil Rights Movement spent some time in Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center, where they had also set up some informational posters pertaining to the period they came from.

“We had the idea of ‘Hey, let’s have a wax museum expo with people dressed up,’” said Brennah Staunton, president of Fairmont State’s Black Student Union. “We took on this project, and just have tables showing black students as some of the characters.”

