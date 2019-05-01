Charleston’s Fix ‘Em Clinic receives Petco Foundation grant for feline TNR program 

PRESS RELEASE: Fix ‘Em Clinic Receives Petco Foundation Grant for TNR Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Fix ‘Em Clinic is a nonprofit veterinary clinic that specializes in high-volume spay and neuter. Located in Charleston, the mission of The Fix ‘Em Clinic is to reduce the pet overpopulation problem and eliminate euthanasia of animals in shelters due to lack of space. Affiliated and mentored with the ASPCA, The Fix ‘Em Clinic is proud to follow high standards of care for each patient.

Petco Foundation supports The Fix ‘Em Clinic mission and has awarded a $13,000 grant, specifically for feral and community cats. This grant will be used to help control the feral cat population in Kanawha County with discounted spay/neuter services and trap rentals.

Requests for help in fixing feral cats has become a daily occurrence and The Fix ‘Em Clinic has taken on the challenge with the support of the Petco Foundation.

The Fix ‘Em Clinic is dedicated to serving the community by providing top-notch veterinary services to everyone. For more information about how you can help reduce the feral cat population in your neighborhood, email Info@FixEmClinic.org.